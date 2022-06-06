GH Raisoni Vidyaniketan holds virtual Science Wizard Inter School Quiz

Nagpur: “Quiz is an unique platform to develop the knowledge of the students and make them competent enough to participate and win the race of life,” said VilasChaudhuri, Science Coordinator and a renowned trainer of Raman Science Centre in the city while addressing the virtual platform of ‘Science Wizard’ organized by G H Raisoni Vidyaniketan (CBSE) recently. Chaudhuri graced the occasion as a chief guest of the Science Wizard 2022 – an Inter School Quiz competition.
To inculcate the scientific temperament in the students, like every year this year too, G.H. Raisoni Vidyaniketan celebrated National Science Day with a great zeal and enthusiasm. Among 189 students in preliminary round from different schools from Nagpur and suburban areas 5 students were qualified for the final quiz.
Astha Tomar from G H Raisoni Vidyaniketan clinched the honor of the first position and Kavya Sarawagi from Center Point, Wardhaman Nagar bagged the 1st runner up trophy. Second runner up trophy went to Aadyant Mane from Center Point School, Katol Road.
The Principal of the School Pooja Mahawadiwar congratulated the winners and motivated the students who brought laurels to the school. Resmi S (Vice Principal) congratulated the winners.
Chairman of the Raisoni group, Sunil Raisoni congratulated the winners and extended his support to make the programme successful. The programme was inaugurated with the virtual lamp ceremony and Saraswati Vandana followed by the motivational welcome song rendered by Srihari Pandit Music teacher and the students of the host school.
Sohini Das was the In-charge teacher Science Wizard, Sunny Pande and Aditi Mishra the students of Class X were the Quiz masters whereas Sarika Tiwari, Ankita Vyas and Swati Kulkarni maintained scoreboard . Manish Meshram worked on the technical part of the quiz.
Programme was compared by Noopur Jadav and the vote of thanks was proposed by Shilpa Nandurkar.