GH Raisoni Vidyaniketan holds virtual Science Wizard Inter School Quiz

Nagpur: “Quiz is an unique platform to develop the knowledge of the students and make them competent enough to participate and win the race of life,” said VilasChaudhuri, Science Coordinator and a renowned trainer of Raman Science Centre in the city while addressing the virtual platform of ‘Science Wizard’ organized by G H Raisoni Vidyaniketan (CBSE) recently. Chaudhuri graced the occasion as a chief guest of the Science Wizard 2022 – an Inter School Quiz competition.

To inculcate the scientific temperament in the students, like every year this year too, G.H. Raisoni Vidyaniketan celebrated National Science Day with a great zeal and enthusiasm. Among 189 students in preliminary round from different schools from Nagpur and suburban areas 5 students were qualified for the final quiz.