People coming from Delhi spreading Covid-19 in Nagpur,” Dr Nitin Raut

Advertisement

Dr Raut expresses need of testing and tracing at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: With increase again of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Second Capital of the State, Maharashtra Power and Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut expressed concern and made a controversial statement that people coming to Nagpur city from Delhi are spreading Covid-19 here, on Monday.

Advertisement

Dr Raut also expressed the need of testing and contact tracing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, “The main reason behind the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, are the people coming from Delhi. Today we traced 35 cases (of COVID-19) and of that, the maximum number of cases belong to Delhi passengers. I think we should do the tracing of them at the airports.” The Minister further urged that maximum testing should be done at all levels, including rural as well as urban areas.

Notably, amid a fresh Covid surge in the state, the Maharashtra Government has already made masks mandatory while in public and intensified testing and vaccinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement