There has been a major change in the Bharatiya Janata Party organization. BJP national general secretary Ramlal has been removed from this post and has been appointed as the All India Correspondent Chief in the RSS. Probably V Satish will be appointed as the National General Secretary of BJP.

Ramlal used to work as a chief Ranbir in BJP and was the link between the RSS and the party. He was seen in every major meeting of the BJP.