Bicycle rally organized on World Car-Free Day

Nagpur: A bicycle rally was organized in the Amrit Mahotsav year of Indian Independence on September 22 to mark World Car-Free Day. The rally started from Ladies Club Square at 6.30 am. The slogan ‘Drop cars, take bicycles and Metro’ was promoted.

The rally was jointly organized by Maha Metro, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Police, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation, Mills & Millers, Cycle for Change, India Pedals and Laughter Rider & Runners. Large number of citizens participated in the event.

Metro and public transport is environment friendly: Radhakrishnan B

:- Municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B participated in the bicycle rally on the occasion of World Car-Free Day. Talking to Maha Metro officials, he said, “Nagpur is the largest city in central India and non-motorized transport is being promoted here.”

The commissioner appealed to citizens on the occasion of World Car-Free Day to use motorized transport less in their daily lives. The city has an excellent Metro service and public transport and citizens should use them. It is beneficial for environment as well as health.

Metro trains are plying on Orange and Aqua Lines every 15 minutes. Feeder services are available at metro stations. People can carry bicycles on the trains. The combination of metro and bicycle is the best for environment and health. Display boards have been installed in trains for cyclists and there is a designated place for bicycles in the trains.