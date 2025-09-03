Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said he would move the court against the GR or order issued by the state government for expediting the grant of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Indicating his displeasure about the Government Resolution (GR) issued amid Maratha leader Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike, Bhujbal, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes, did not attend a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“OBC leaders have doubts about the GR….as to who won after Jarange’s agitation. We are seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorized to change people’s caste,” the veteran leader told reporters.

When asked if he himself would approach the court against the GR, Bhujbal replied in the affirmative.

He also skipped a meeting of party leaders called by Nationalist Congress President and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will talk to Bhujbal and explain the facts to him.

Bhujbal will be placated after knowing the facts, he added.