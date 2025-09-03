IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Nagpur & Vidarbha Districts

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Nagpur and Vidarbha Districts; Orange Alert Issued for Amravati Ghats

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours in Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia districts. Residents have been advised to remain alert, as strong winds and intense showers may lead to waterlogging and uprooting of trees in several areas. Local administrations have also been directed to stay prepared for immediate relief measures if required.

An orange alert has been issued for the ghat regions of Amravati district, with the IMD warning of heavy rains that could impact road connectivity and daily life. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to stay updated with weather advisories.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Authorities have instructed disaster management teams, including NDRF and SDRF, to remain on high alert to ensure swift response in case of emergencies. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary steps to protect their crops, while people living near water bodies and riverbanks may be shifted to safer locations if the situation demands.

Officials emphasized that the coming 24 hours are crucial, urging the public across affected districts to follow safety guidelines strictly. Monitoring is being carried out in Nagpur and neighboring regions, and the administration has assured that it is fully prepared to tackle any emergency.