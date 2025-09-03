Nagpur Police Raid Brothel, Rescue Young Woman Near Lokmanya Nagar Metro

Nagpur: The Social Security Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell conducted a joint raid under Operation Shakti at a residence where a woman was reportedly running a prostitution racket. The action took place near the Metro Station in Lokmanya Nagar on Hingna Road. During the raid, a young woman was rescued from the victim’s captivity. The case has been registered at the MIDC police station. On Wednesday afternoon, both the accused and the rescued woman were presented in court, after which the accused was sent to PCR custody and the victim to a women’s correctional home.

The accused, Mamta Vikas Pandes (32), a resident of Rajgruha Nagar near Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station, was allegedly running the prostitution operation from her home. The Social Security Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell had received a tip-off that Mamta was operating a brothel. Over the past few days, teams from both departments conducted surveillance in plain clothes as the residence saw frequent suspicious visitors.

After confirmation of the tip, a coordinated raid was conducted around 9:30 PM on Tuesday. As per the plan, an undercover agent signaled the teams, following which the joint operation successfully apprehended Mamta in the act.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal and Deputy Commissioner of Police Naveenchandra Reddy had launched Operation Shakti to prevent exploitation of women and human trafficking. During interrogation, it was revealed that Mamta lured women from poor households and labor backgrounds with promises of quick money and forced them into prostitution. She also provided rooms in her house for couples involved in the illegal activities.

Evidence recovered from Mamta’s possession included ₹2,000 in cash, mobile phones, objectionable material, and other items totaling approximately ₹12,000. The accused has been booked under relevant sections at MIDC police station, sent to PCR custody, and the rescued victim has been placed in a women’s correctional facility.