    Wed, Aug 5th, 2020
    Bhoomi pujan ends, stage event to begin now

    RamTemple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ concludes. The stage event to follow shortly. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and President of Ram Mandir Trust Nitya Gopal Das will be on stage for the event.

    Modi who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Wednesday, took part in the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ram Janambhoomi site.

    All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

    The priests chanted vedic mantras and hymns as per the rituals of the ‘yagya’.

    Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the site for the ceremony.

