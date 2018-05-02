Hum toh mandir banyenge: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s press conference on the Ayodhya land dispute verdict: “Let’s unite to build a grand temple at Ayodhya. Hum toh mandir banayenge,” he said.

Appealing for peace and calm he said judgment is into a victory or loss. He said there was no problem if mosque and temple coexist.

“We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss.We also welcome everyone’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society. We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple. We wanted issue to end, this has happened,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the RSS is not meant for launching agitations and that it believes in character-building, when asked whether it will now take up Mathura and Kashi issues.