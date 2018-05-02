Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Nov 9th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Hum toh mandir banyenge: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s press conference on the Ayodhya land dispute verdict: “Let’s unite to build a grand temple at Ayodhya. Hum toh mandir banayenge,” he said.

Appealing for peace and calm he said judgment is into a victory or loss. He said there was no problem if mosque and temple coexist.

“We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss.We also welcome everyone’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society. We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple. We wanted issue to end, this has happened,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the RSS is not meant for launching agitations and that it believes in character-building, when asked whether it will now take up Mathura and Kashi issues.

Happening Nagpur
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
गर्ल्स’सोबत आता ‘बॉईज’ही थिरकणार !
गर्ल्स’सोबत आता ‘बॉईज’ही थिरकणार !
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
देश के नाम संबोधन में बोले PM मोदी, राम मंदिर के बाद अब राष्ट्र निर्माण में जुटें लोग
देश के नाम संबोधन में बोले PM मोदी, राम मंदिर के बाद अब राष्ट्र निर्माण में जुटें लोग
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
Trending News
Fadnavis invited by Maharashtra Governor To Form Government, Floor Test Monday
Fadnavis invited by Maharashtra Governor To Form Government, Floor Test Monday
Maha govt formation to be delayed after verdict
Maha govt formation to be delayed after verdict
Featured News
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Trending In Nagpur
IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”
IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”
Vidarbha Mahila Coop Society officials dupes pvt firm of Rs 1 cr in Hingna
Vidarbha Mahila Coop Society officials dupes pvt firm of Rs 1 cr in Hingna
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
In Pic: Team India gears up to secure lead in Nagpur T20
In Pic: Team India gears up to secure lead in Nagpur T20
Sandeep Joshi’s plush MUV stolen from house
Sandeep Joshi’s plush MUV stolen from house
In Pics: Bangladesh team nets up game before T20 in Nagpur
In Pics: Bangladesh team nets up game before T20 in Nagpur
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
महा-टीईटी की परीक्षा के लिए हुए आवेदन शुरू
महा-टीईटी की परीक्षा के लिए हुए आवेदन शुरू
SC Verdict : Muslims to be given alternate land, temple on disputed land
SC Verdict : Muslims to be given alternate land, temple on disputed land
मनपा ने तोड़े हाई टेंशन लाइन के समीप के ८० अनधिकृत निर्माण कार्य
मनपा ने तोड़े हाई टेंशन लाइन के समीप के ८० अनधिकृत निर्माण कार्य
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145