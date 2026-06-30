Bhandara farmer gets ‘1 paisa’ under PM-Kisan scheme

The Agriculture Department, however, clarified on Tuesday that the message was a technical error and that the correct instalment had already been processed without issue

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Nagpur/Bhandara: What was expected to be a much-needed financial boost for the kharif sowing season turned into a moment of disbelief for a farmer in Maharashtra after a mobile message informed her that she had received just one paisa under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme instead of the regular Rs 2,000 instalment.

The bizarre SMS left the family of 65-year-old Lakshmibai Girepunje, a resident of Jevanala village in Bhandara district, confused and worried, especially as they were counting on the assistance to purchase seeds and fertilisers for the ongoing farming season.

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According to her son, Khemraj Girepunje, the family was stunned after the message indicated that only Rs 0.01 had been credited to his mother’s bank account under the Central Government’s flagship income support scheme.

“We were waiting for the Rs 2,000 instalment to buy agricultural inputs for kharif cultivation. Seeing a message showing one paisa instead of the expected amount left us shocked,” he told news channels on Monday.

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The unusual SMS quickly drew attention, raising concerns over the payment process under the welfare scheme.

However, the Agriculture Department was quick to allay fears, attributing the incident to a technical glitch rather than an actual payment error.

Bhandara District Agriculture Officer Sangita Mane clarified on Tuesday that the beneficiary had indeed received the full Rs 2,000 instalment in her bank account and that the one-paisa SMS was generated due to a technical error in the messaging system.

She said official records confirmed that the payment had been successfully processed and credited, assuring beneficiaries that there was no issue with the transfer of funds under the PM-Kisan scheme.

The clarification brought relief to the family, while the incident highlighted how even a minor technical glitch can create anxiety among farmers who depend on timely government assistance during the crucial sowing season.

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फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

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