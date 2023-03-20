Bhandara cops initiate ‘Community Development Programmes’ in model village Dongergaon

Nagpur/Bhandara: In a heartening development, the Bhandara Police under the leadership of Supridendant of Police (SP) Lohit Matani have inaugurated a play-ground and library in the model village of ‘Dongergaon’ located in Tahsil Mohadi, Bhandara. The new facilities have been set up to improve the educational quality and skills of the youth of the village. This move is part of the larger initiative to help more people leave the path of ‘social evils’ and become active contributors towards nation building.

The Bhandara Police also engaged with the women of the village to discuss their security concerns and to guide their own male children to respect women and make their village a ‘women-friendly village’. This step is critical for the village’s long-term growth and prosperity. By empowering women and ensuring their safety, the village can create a conducive environment for its citizens to flourish.

Furthermore, the Bhandara Police organized a free health check-up and blood donation camp at ‘Dongergaon’ on March 19, 2023. The health check-up and blood donation camp were a massive success, with a large number of people participating in the event. The event aimed to ensure the well-being of the residents of ‘Dongergaon’ and promote awareness regarding the importance of donating blood.

The Bhandara Police have taken a remarkable initiative by setting up a play-ground and library, organizing health check-ups and blood donation camps, and engaging with women to promote their safety and empowerment. Such initiatives are necessary to drive the holistic growth of society and make India a better place.

SP Matani was instrumental in driving these initiatives and played a pivotal role in bringing about positive change in the model village of ‘Dongergaon’. Under his leadership, the Bhandara Police have taken several commendable steps to promote education, health, and safety in the village.

SP Matani’s vision and dedication to the cause of social upliftment have been truly inspiring. His efforts to engage with the women of the village and promote their safety and empowerment are particularly noteworthy. Through his leadership, the Bhandara Police have set a new standard for community policing and are serving as an example for others to follow.

