    Published On : Fri, Feb 28th, 2020
    Bhagwat should advise Modi that Nehru can’t be blamed for everything wrong in the country: Malik

    Amid reports of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stating that British cannot be blamed for everything wrong in the country, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said that Bhagwat should have also conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that blaming Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for all that is wrong in the country will also not work.

    According to reports Bhagwat, while addressing an event on Thursday had said that Dr BR Ambedkar had underlined that only the country’s citizens will be responsible for whatever happens and that Britishers could no longer be blamed.

    “The RSS chief has said that the responsibility is ours and the Constitution is there for 70 years and therefore we cannot point fingers at the Britishers. I think Bhagwatji has given a suggestion to Prime Minister Modiji and those ruling the country that for anything that happens in the country they cannot point fingers at Jawaharlal Nehru,” Malik told ANI.

    “If RSS chief would have suggested so to Prime Minister Modi then it would have been better for him and the country,” he added.

    Regarding the Delhi violence, the NCP leader said that the central government was shielding Union minister Anurag Thakur and its party leader Kapil Mishra by not registering cases against them for their provocative statements.”

    A case has been registered against an AAP leader, but when will a case against Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra be filed. It is good that action is being taken against anyone who is allegedly involved in the riots. The government is trying to shield the people who made provocative statements. This will not be tolerated,” Malik said.He further said that the transfer of the Delhi High Court judge, Justice S Murlidhar, was being questioned by the people.

