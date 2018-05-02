Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi

The newly appointed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday took oath in Marathi at his swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Koshiyari, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, is the 19 Governor of Maharashtra.

Koshiyari replaced C Vidyasagar Rao, who was given farewell on September 3, as Maharashtra Governor. Rao’s term ended on August 31 as he was appointed in the year 2014.

Bombay High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath taken by Koshiyari. After swearing-in as Maharashtra Governor, Koshiyari greeted all teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s day.

At the oath swearing-in, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet ministers, Union Minister Arvind Sawant, MoS Ramdas Athawale and other officials were present.

The newly appointed Governor is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran and a former journalist. He has served in both, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.