Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi

The newly appointed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday took oath in Marathi at his swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Koshiyari, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, is the 19 Governor of Maharashtra.

Koshiyari replaced C Vidyasagar Rao, who was given farewell on September 3, as Maharashtra Governor. Rao’s term ended on August 31 as he was appointed in the year 2014.

Bombay High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath taken by Koshiyari. After swearing-in as Maharashtra Governor, Koshiyari greeted all teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s day.

At the oath swearing-in, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet ministers, Union Minister Arvind Sawant, MoS Ramdas Athawale and other officials were present.

The newly appointed Governor is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran and a former journalist. He has served in both, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Maharashtra News
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
Hindi News
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
Trending News
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Featured News
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Trending In Nagpur
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145