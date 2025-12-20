Beware: Police Begin Fining Smokers on Central Bazaar Road

Advertisement

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police have launched a crackdown against public smoking and have begun issuing challans to violators on Central Bazaar Road. The action follows repeated complaints and observations of groups of youths smoking openly in public spaces along the busy stretch.

During the drive, police issued several challans to offenders found smoking in full public view. The challans summon the violators to appear before the court, officials said.

Police have appealed to citizens to comply with anti-smoking laws and warned that strict action will continue against those flouting the rules by smoking in public places.

