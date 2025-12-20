Six Dead in Industrial Accident at Avaada Company in Butibori MIDC, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The death toll in the tragic industrial accident at Avaada Company located in the Butibori MIDC area of Nagpur district has risen to six, while several workers have sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a water tank suddenly collapsed while work was underway, according to preliminary information.

The accident triggered panic in the area as several workers were trapped beneath the collapsed structure. On receiving information, police, fire brigade, and emergency response teams rushed to the spot and immediately launched rescue operations. The injured workers were shifted to various hospitals in Butibori and Nagpur for treatment, with the condition of some reported to be critical.

Authorities have confirmed that Ashok Patel, Arvind Kanchan Patel, and Arvind Mohal Thakur, who were critically injured in the accident, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Following the incident, the local administration and labour unions have raised serious concerns over safety measures at the company premises. Questions are being raised about whether mandatory safety protocols were being properly implemented during operations. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the state government may announce financial assistance for the families of the deceased. The administration has indicated that a thorough inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. The incident has once again brought industrial safety into sharp focus.

