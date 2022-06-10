Beware! Parents don’t enrol your ward in these 22 ‘unrecognised’ schools

Nagpur: Rohini Kumbhar, Education Officer (Primary), Zilla Parishad (ZP), has declared 22 schools in Nagpur district as ‘unrecognised’ and has appealed to the parents not to admit their wards to these schools.
In a press release, Kumbhar released the list of these schools, and stated that if parents admitted their wards to any of these ‘unrecognised’ schools, they would be responsible for academic loss of children. Further, she added, penal action is being taken against these schools.
The ‘unrecognised’ schools include Sunshine English Medium School, Katol; Buddhist International School, Yerkheda; Trimurti Public Convent, Bazargaon; Siddhivinayak School, Butibori; Tathastu English Primary School, Beltarodi; New Prerna Convent, Takalghat; Brilliant English School, Wanadongri; Sarthak English School, Gajanan Nagar (Hingna); S K International School, Rajeev Nagar (Hingna); Police Public School, Hingna; S G M Public Convent, Nildoh Devi; The Buddhist International School, Isasani; Krantijyoti Savitribai Fule Convent, Sirsi (Umred); Excel International School, Kalamna; The Buddhist International School, Dabha; The Buddhist International School, Indora; Mother Kids School, Binaki; Elizabeth Convent, Seminary Hills; Dar- ul-Madinah English School, Shanti Nagar; Madarsa Darululoom Tajulwara (Girls) and Madarsa Darululoom Tajulwara (Boys) in Gandhibagh, and New Rehmania English Primary School, Mominpura.