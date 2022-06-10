Beware! Parents don’t enrol your ward in these 22 ‘unrecognised’ schools

Advertisement

Nagpur: Rohini Kumbhar, Education Officer (Primary), Zilla Parishad (ZP), has declared 22 schools in Nagpur district as ‘unrecognised’ and has appealed to the parents not to admit their wards to these schools.

In a press release, Kumbhar released the list of these schools, and stated that if parents admitted their wards to any of these ‘unrecognised’ schools, they would be responsible for academic loss of children. Further, she added, penal action is being taken against these schools.