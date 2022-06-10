Threat of 4th wave looming but citizens ignoring booster shot in Nagpur

Nagpur: Despite apprehension of fourth novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) wave in July, the people of Second Capital of the State do not seem to be bothered.
It is pertinent to mention that Nagpur district has already have the lowest rate of corona vaccination’s second dose at 75.77%. The rate of booster or precautionary dose is at pathetic 4.62%
The number of Corona patients are on the rise in the state. In Nagpur district too, 56 patients have
been registered in the past three days. Corona vaccination is the only way to prevent outbreaks.
According to experts, the third turned out to be mild as 70% people had taken first dose in Nagpur district. Only 5% patients needed hospitalisation then. However, after the third wave, the response to the vaccination reduced.