After woman RFO, now DFO allege misconduct by CCF Nagpur circle

Advertisement

Nagpur: It seems that Forest Department is certainly not doing enough to make work environment friendly for woman staff as after the sexual abuse allegations of a woman Range Forest Officer (RFO) by a Deputy Conservator (DyCF) in Sangli, a complaint has been filed against the Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Nagpur Circle, for allegedly humiliating and insulting a woman Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) working in his

office.

Following the complaint, the PCCF (HOFF) YLP Rao immediately constituted a seven-member committee under APCCF Naresh Zurmure.