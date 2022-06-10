After woman RFO, now DFO allege misconduct by CCF Nagpur circle

Nagpur: It seems that Forest Department is certainly not doing enough to make work environment friendly for woman staff as after the sexual abuse allegations of a woman Range Forest Officer (RFO) by a Deputy Conservator (DyCF) in Sangli, a complaint has been filed against the Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Nagpur Circle, for allegedly humiliating and insulting a woman Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) working in his
office.
Following the complaint, the PCCF (HOFF) YLP Rao immediately constituted a seven-member committee under APCCF Naresh Zurmure.
According to sources, “Statements of staff and officials mentioned in the complaint are being recorded and soon a report will be submitted to the HoFF.”
Sources further said that, the woman officer has complained that she was insulted by the CF in front of the office staff and her colleagues. The complainant holds a crucial post handling works related to many important subjects. Forest sources said the CF was allegedly annoyed with the fact that the DFO was handling multiple works. He had threatened her before
Ever since the CF has joined office in Nagpur, the accused has been “heaping insults” and humiliating the woman FO in front of officials and staff to shift her to dispatch section, sources claimed.
Sources in the department said that the DFO has stated that on May 27 the CF had humiliated her in his chamber and also threatened to spoil her service record. The DFO registered the complaint with PCCF on May 30.