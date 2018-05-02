Beware of Ponzi Schemes before investing your hard earned money – Shri Girishji Vyas

Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI under the aegis of Investor Education & Protection fund (IEPF) of Ministry of Corporate Affairs of Government of India hosted a very informative session for equity investors titled as “Nivesh Pathshala – Significance of Fundamental & Technical Analysis in Equity Investing” wherein more than 150 people of investor fraternity attended and made themselves aware of the key nitty- gritties of investing in equities.

“Use Common Sense before investing”, said Shri Girishji Vyas, Hon’ Member of the Legislative Council of Government of Maharashtra while inaugurating this Nivesh Pathshala. He remarked that an investment is usually made out of lot of small savings by general public and everyone wishes to get the maximum return in the minimum possible time and that’s the reason people get trapped in dubious schemes. Shri Vyasji addressed the investor community by saying that when it comes to investment, an investor should not get lured by hefty returns offered by Ponzi Schemes, rather before investing, an investor should try to understand the various investment alternatives and appraise them with the help of an expert like Chartered Accountant.

He further added that A country’s economy is measured by its financial stability depicted by various macro-economic data. The Current Government is making all efforts and leaving no stone unturned to work for welfare and upliftment of downtrodden. The vision of Hon’ Prime Minister of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vishwas” by removing intermediaries between the Government schemes and the ultimate beneficiaries will go a long way in creating an atmosphere of trust and service commitment, Shri Vyasji said. Hon’ Member of Legislative Council Shri Girish Vyas, praised the various initiatives undertaken by State Government and Central Government to ensure transparency and making all information and caution available to all types of investors.

Earlier CA. Suren Duragkar, Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI welcomed the Chief Guest, Speakers & other Dignitaries and in his welcome address spoke about significance of awareness before investing in financial instruments. He mentioned that members of investor community would be greatly benefitted by deliberations of the expert speakers in the field of fundamentals and technical’s in equity investing. He explained that people should take help and follow advice of financial experts like Chartered Accountants while opting for right investment avenue.

CA. Dr. T.S.Rawal spoke about the key aspects of fundamental analysis and how they play a key role when it comes to investing in equities. He quoted various legendary investors and fund managers and their style of investing and also shared his way of looking at various companies while taking an investment call. The most important quote that he mentioned was two rules of ace investor – Mr.Warren Buffet i.e. Rule 1 – Never Lose Money, Rule 2 – Never forget Rule 1. Mr. Rawal stated that price is what an investor pays while buying a stock and value is what he derives and when there is a gap in price and value then fundamental analysis comes into picture

Mr. Harish Shanware elaborated on significance of Charts & Technical Analysis while trading in equities. Further he demonstrated through his presentation various scenarios wherein a stock can be looked upon for investment / trading. He also covered the charts wherein the stocks under performs and hence one can exit or avoid investing in such companies. Technical analysis is more about understanding the trend and there is less relevance to the concept of value here. Mr. Shanware made the investors understand that always go with the trend as while trading in equities, trend is your best friend.

Prominently present on the occasion were Managing Committee Members of ICAI Nagpur Branch, CA. Saket Bagdia (Secretary & Chairman – Capital Markets & Investor Awareness Committee), CA. Jiten Saglani (Treasurer & Coordinator of Nivesh Pathshala), CA. Harish Rangwani (Executive Member), CA. Mahesh Agrawal (Convener – Capital Markets & Investor Awareness Committee) and CA. Julfesh Shah & a large number of Chartered Accountants and Investor Public.