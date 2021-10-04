Artisans giving final touches to Goddess Durga idols for Navratri in Nagpur

Nagpur: With Navratri festivity set to commence from October 7, many makeshift workshops in Nagpur are abuzz with the making of Goddess Durga idols. Artisans are giving final touches to the colourful idols. In fact, a number of idols are ready to be installed at different Sarvajanik Durga Utsav Mandals across the city.

Persistent rain over the past few days has posed some kind of problems for the artisans about meeting their deadline and driven them to desperate measures to dry the clay so the deities are ready in time for Navratri, which is just three days away.

In Nagpur, many artisans arrive from West Bengal and give shape to attractive idols of Goddess Durga in different hues and colours. The bulk of the orders come from Sarvajanik Mandals who install the idols of the deity in their pandals during Navratri festivity.

The idol-makers from West Bengal camp in Nagpur for many days finishing the job aesthetically. These artisans work day and night, giving magical touch and recreating charishma of the Goddess for the most anticipated Festival of Navratri.