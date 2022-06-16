Kalamna Police recover 29 stolen mobiles; return them to owners

Advertisement

Nagpur: It was a moment of rejoice for the 29 Nagpurians who received their stolen mobile phones at a programme organized by Kalamna Police at Police Station premises here, on Wednesday.

While expressing their gratitude towards Kalamna Police, citizens said that they were first amused a day prior, when the Kalamna Police Officials had called them to tell them that cops have recovered our cell phones. We had lost hope and were not expecting cops to trace our phones, they mentioned and appreciated Nagpur Police for their efforts.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nayan Aarulkar, Senior Police Inspector Kalamna and staff of Kalamna Police worked tirelessly during the investigation.

