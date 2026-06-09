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Finding the right school is one of the most important decisions for parents. Every year, thousands of families in Nagpur compare schools based on academic performance, facilities, teaching quality, extracurricular opportunities, and parent feedback.

To help readers make an informed decision, Nagpur Today has created this independent “Best Schools in Nagpur” ranking. Unlike paid listings or sponsored directories, our rankings are based on publicly available information, parent feedback, student achievements, academic consistency, online reputation, and overall standing within the Nagpur education community.

How We Ranked Schools

Our editorial team reviewed multiple factors before creating this list:

Gold Rate June 09 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,43,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Academic Performance (25%)

Board examination results, student achievements, Olympiads, competitive exam success, and academic consistency.

Parent & Student Feedback (25%)

Reviews and testimonials from parents and students across Google, education platforms, and community discussions.

School Reputation (20%)

Long-term reputation, trust among families, alumni success, and standing within Nagpur’s education ecosystem.

Infrastructure & Facilities (15%)

Campus quality, laboratories, sports facilities, technology integration, safety standards, and learning resources.

Extracurricular Development (10%)

Sports, arts, cultural activities, leadership programs, clubs, and holistic development opportunities.

Consistency & Growth (5%)

How consistently the school has maintained standards over the past several years.

1. Centre Point School

Centre Point School continues to be one of Nagpur’s most respected educational institutions. Its strong academic results, focus on leadership development, extracurricular achievements, and positive parent feedback place it at the top of our rankings.

Highlights

Excellent CBSE results

Strong co-curricular programs

Modern infrastructure

Consistently high parent satisfaction

2. Delhi Public School Nagpur

DPS Nagpur combines national brand recognition with strong local performance. The school is known for academic excellence, competitive exam preparation, and a well-rounded educational environment.

Highlights

Strong board exam results

National DPS curriculum standards

Excellent STEM education

Competitive exam support

3. Jain International School

Known for its premium infrastructure and global learning environment, Jain International School has built a strong reputation among parents seeking a modern educational experience.

Highlights

International exposure

Advanced sports facilities

Leadership-focused programs

Modern campus

4. Modern School

Modern School has maintained its reputation for discipline, academic consistency, and student development for many years.

Highlights

Strong academic culture

Experienced faculty

Excellent parent trust

Balanced development approach

5. Podar International School

Podar’s technology-enabled learning environment and innovative teaching methods continue to attract families looking for future-ready education.

Highlights

Smart classrooms

Modern curriculum delivery

Strong extracurricular programs

National brand reputation

6. School of Scholars

School of Scholars has emerged as one of Nagpur’s most trusted institutions, offering strong academics and good value for families.

Highlights

Consistent academic performance

Good student-teacher engagement

Affordable compared to premium schools

Growing reputation

7. Bishop Cotton School

A historic institution in Nagpur, Bishop Cotton School continues to be valued for discipline, tradition, and all-round student development.

Highlights

Strong alumni network

Traditional educational values

Academic discipline

Cultural excellence

8. St. Vincent Pallotti School

Known for producing academically strong students while maintaining a balanced focus on extracurricular activities.

Highlights

Consistent board results

Strong community reputation

Cultural and sports participation

Student-centric environment

9. Orchids The International School

One of the newer entrants gaining popularity among modern parents due to its digital learning ecosystem and innovative teaching practices.

Highlights

Technology-driven education

Activity-based learning

Modern infrastructure

Growing popularity

10. Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalaya remains one of the best choices for families seeking affordable, high-quality education with strong academic outcomes.

Highlights

Excellent value for money

Consistently strong CBSE results

Highly qualified faculty

Nationally recognized system

Category Winner 🏆 Best Overall School Centre Point School 📚 Best Academic School DPS Nagpur ⭐ Best Premium School Jain International School 💰 Best Value School School of Scholars 🎓 Best Traditional School Bishop Cotton School ✔️ Best Affordable School Kendriya Vidyalaya 🚀 Best Emerging School Orchids International School

Important Note

Rankings are based on publicly available information, educational performance, parent feedback, institutional reputation, and editorial evaluation at the time of publication. Every child has unique educational needs, and parents are encouraged to visit schools, interact with faculty, and evaluate facilities before making a final decision.

Want to Get Featured?

Businesses and institutions that believe they deserve consideration for future rankings can submit updated information, achievements, awards, facilities, customer reviews, and other supporting details for editorial review.

Inclusion in future rankings is based solely on our evaluation criteria and editorial assessment.

Email: news@nagpurtoday.in

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