Best Police Unit Award 2021: Nagpur CP credits his previous team of officers for coveted feat!

Nagpur Unit recently won the Award for maintaining law and order, usage of modern technology, evolving community policing and best administration

Nagpur: Following the Nagpur Police Commissionerate bagging Best Police Unit Award 2021, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar expressed gratitude towards his previous team of officers for their coveted feat here, on Friday.

Speaking during the media interaction organised at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines on Friday, CP Kumar said that his previous team comprising DCPs Lohit Matani, Vinita S, Gajanan Rajmane, Noorul Hasan, Neelotpal, Sarang Awad, Sandeep Pakhale, Basavraj Teli, Akshay Shinde, Manish Kalwaniya, Addl CPs Sunil Phulari, Dilip Zalke, Navinchandra Reddy and Joint CP Aswati Dorje toiled hard for this achievement.

Notably, the Headquarters of Maharashtra Police recently announced Best Police Unit Award 2021 to Nagpur Police Commissionerate for maintaining law and order, usage of modern technology, evolving community policing and best administration.

The awards were instituted by the Maharashtra Police to encourage good practices in policing. The 49 police units of Maharashtra have been divided into Class A, B and C. The Police units, with less than 6,100 Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases, are grouped in ‘Class A’, while police units with more than 6,100 IPC cases are grouped in ‘Class B’.

A separate ‘Class C’ is dedicated to Zonal Units of Mumbai Police. Separate selection committees are also constituted under the Chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officials, a police official said.

In ‘Class B’, Nagpur City Police won Best Police Unit award 2021; Pune City Police – Second Best Police Unit Award; Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police – Best Unit in Technology for Policing; Solapur Rural Police won two awards — Best Unit in Conviction in Session trial cases and Best Unit in Community Policing Initiatives.

The winning police units were selected on the basis of their performance on 45 pre-selected parameters that included crime, detection, disposal of cases, preventive action, recovery, conviction, administration and others. Each police unit has to send a detailed proposal to the police headquarters after which the committee starts the selection process. The selection process also has negative marking for traps by the Anti-Corruption Bureau or if accused escape from police custody.

The Best Police Unit Award 2020 was announced jointly to Nagpur City and Pune City Police last year. IPS officer of 1989-batch Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay was serving as Nagpur CP till September 2020. Soon after, Amitesh Kumar, 1995-batch IPS officer took reins of the Nagpur Commissionerate.

