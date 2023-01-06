At 65 in 2022, Nagpur registers lowest murders in last 21-years

Nagpur: Year 2022 brought historic feat for Nagpur City Police as it witnessed lowest murder counts in 21st century, so far. At 65, the Second Capital of the State registered the lowest murder cases in 21 years, reveals the data tabled by Nagpur City Police here, on Friday.

Addressing the press conference organised as Police Bhavan, Civil Lines Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed that in the last 21 years total 2045 murders were reported in Nagpur city.

Advertisement

“On an average Nagpur reported 100 murders per year for the last 21 years. However, the year 2022 registered a sharp decline in the incidents of murders. At 65, Nagpur reported lowest murders which are approximately 30% less than last year and 35% less than average of the last 20 years. Years 2001, 2004 and 2011 recorded highest murders at 112,” the CP said.

“Over 100 hardcore criminals were booked under MPDA Act and MCOCA in 2022, this proved really crucial in achieving this feat,” he added.

CP Kumar also mentioned 0 murders in the month of February on this occasion.

“February 2022 brought a historic moment for both Nagpur city and its Police as the Second Capital of the State, for the very first time in last decade, registered Zero murders in the month,” he said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement