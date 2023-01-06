Smart policing: Nagpur sees drop in crime cases in 2022

The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed almost 5.29% drop in crime rate compared to 2021

Nagpur: The year 2022 has brought good news for Nagpurians in general and Police in particular as the Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed almost a 5.29% drop in crime rate compared to 2021.

The statistics were shared by Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Friday while speaking to media persons. Joint CP Aswati Dorje among other senior cops was present.

According to crime statistics released by Nagpur City police, in 2022, Nagpur city recorded 7,796 crimes in 2022, while in 2021 there were 8,232 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, thefts, extortion, cheating and others.

A total 65 murders took place in 2022 in the Second Capital of the State. In 2021, the figure stood at 95. However, the number of road accidents witnessed a rise. As many as 974 accidents, including 316 fatal accidents, were reported, which was on a higher side compared to 2021 when Nagpur roads reported 927 accidents and 245 fatal accidents.

The year 2022 emerged unsafe for womenfolk as the incidents of crime against women increased manifold. According to statistics, 90% of crimes against women were committed by offenders either within family or by known people. The city saw a 1,285 cases of crime against women including rape, molestation and kidnapping in 2022, while the figure was 1,122 cases in 2021.

