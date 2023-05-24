Do you want to move but do not know how to start? Experts recommend looking at special programs to obtain official status after you have migrated. The specialist of Immigrant Invest, Zlata Erlach, helps you find great offers and evaluate their benefits.

Those wishing to obtain a Dominica passport for South African citizens should carefully study the selected offer. The countries set their own rules for the participants, and the conditions are binding. Therefore, care will help them avoid mistakes and fulfill their dreams. In addition, a wide selection of options is guaranteed.

Advertisement

What is Golden Visa Programs?

Work on creating a guide for foreigners is done in almost every country. Government agencies set specific rules. It is not possible to obtain a Golden Visa for Indians without complying with them. However, it is worth finding out as much as possible before deciding.

Citizenship or residency programs are created for all applicants. However, to take part and get the desired result, you need to pay attention to the mandatory requirements from the list:

Age. Candidates and applicants can apply after the age of 18. Finance. Wealthy investors can consider this opportunity and make a difference. The investment proceeds will be used to improve the quality of life . Credibility. Applicants must not be criminally liable or involved in court cases as defendants.

Once an application for the program has been submitted, a thorough check is carried out. If one of the conditions is not met, participation in the project will not be possible.

Benefits of obtaining Golden Visa

The attention to special programs is easy to explain. Passport holders enjoy unique opportunities that allow them to cross borders and benefit from life seamlessly. In addition, participants in the best Golden Visa programs for indians are granted other privileges:

new taxation system;

business scaling;

crossing borders with a minimum of documents;

the possibility of moving with your family;

quality education at the best universities.

Second citizenship is a way to improve the quality of work, gain valuable experience with new people and build strong relationships with partners. In addition, passport holders can visit the country at a time when there is a prohibition on foreigners.

UAE Golden Visa for Indians

Participants in the program are entitled eligible to long-term residency in the country. The lack of possibility to apply for citizenship does not affect the offer’s popularity. You must choose one of the available options to apply for the program.

One can have permission from the UAE for either five or ten years. For the first option, there is a minimum fee of AED 5 million; for the second option, there is a minimum fee of AED 10 million. For those who will be resident in the country for ten years, there is a contribution to the government funds. The total cost is made up of the cost of contributing family members and the fee for the processing charges.

The permit applies to close relatives. The spouse and children may be included, and no contribution is required. However, the applicant pays additional costs (fees, contributions).

Spain Golden Visa

Spain’s offer in 2013 has attracted a lot of attention. The country invites foreigners to obtain not only a residence permit but also to apply for citizenship. The program stipulates that interested Indians must fulfill several conditions:

Real estate investments. The application requires a deposit of €500,000 in real estate. The funds can be used to rent or buy a property for residence. Renewal of status. Residents are required to renew their residence permit every two years. No repeat investment is required. The applicant only pays the fees for processing the application.

It is possible to keep your permit without permanently staying in the country. It is sufficient to follow the law and to renew the permit on time. Second citizenship can be obtained after 10 years of residence or investor status.

Greece Golden Visa

Greece is the country that completes the list of the best offers for citizenship. A unique feature of the program is the possibility of applying without a citizen’s passport in the European Union. It is also worth pointing out that the investment amount is slightly lower than in the other cases.

Investors, who have purchased real estate or owned a plot of land, may apply to obtain a passport. The minimum value of the property is only EUR 250,000. Due to the lower application and processing fees, Greece has has attracted a lot of attention from wealthy Indians.

The application processing time is from 3 to 5 months. After that, information about the decision will be sent to the applicant at the specified address. Then, under the terms of obtain Golden Visa as Indian citizen, the investor receives residency status and can continue his business activities.

Conclusion

The choice of a suitable program should be made taking into account the restrictions and pros. Participation fees, mandatory requirements, and duration of the Golden Visa depend on the chosen country. It is recommended to consider the possibility of keeping your first passport, as some countries do not provide dual citizenship.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement