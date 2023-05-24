Houses of 8 Pak-based terrorists raided in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit on Wednesday conducted raids on houses of eight Pakistan-based terrorists at multiple locations in Kishtwar and Ramban districts, senior officials said.

The raids were carried out in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai in Kishtwar and Khari and Banihal in Ramban to scuttle attempts by these terrorists to revive militancy in the Chenab valley region, they said.

Senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the searches at the houses of Azad Hussain, Gazi-ud-Din, Bashir Ahmed Mughal and Sattar Din, alias Rajab, were conducted after search warrants were obtained from a special NIA court in Jammu in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“The searches are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of militancy,” the officer said.

Earlier on May 18, teams of the SIU raided houses of five terrorists, who are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, besides three suspected individuals in the district.

“The evidence collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” Poswal said. — PTI

