Best 6 Local SEO Agencies in India for Google Business Profile Optimization

Gold Rate May 27- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 159,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,47,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,70,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A brand’s Google Business Profile (GBP) helps a brand to create a first impression, which is why businesses rely on the best local SEO agencies in India to optimise their Google Business Profile. Google Business Profile is the foundation of local SEO. It is important for a brand to capture the attention of its local audience, and for that, having a credible local SEO agency by its side helps a lot. In this post, we are going to explore the top 6 local SEO agencies that have helped many brands to optimise their GBP and add value to their growth.

6 best Local SEO Agencies in India for Google Business Profile Optimization

Google Business Profile is one of the most important assets in today’s business environment as it allows brands to shape their public perception. Creating and maintaining a credible Google Business Profile is not as easy as it sounds. Here, we are going to learn about the 6 best local SEO agencies in India for excellent Google Business Profile optimization services:

It is a prominent name among the best local SEO agencies in India. This SEO agency has been actively working in this industry for the past 15+ years. It is equipped with a team of 120+ SEO experts who help brands attract a local audience by optimizing their GBP profile.

This agency allows you to refine your brand’s Google presence by optimising your brand’s GBP. By integrating relevant keywords, adding accurate information, and selecting appropriate categories, they make sure that your profile stays relevant to what your target audience is looking for. The local SEO team of SEO boosts its client brands’ visibility and engagement through this. With their customised GBP optimization, they make sure that their client brands have higher visibility in local searches.

Key Services:

SEO Services

AI SEO Services

PR Services

Social Media Marketing Services

Pay Per Click Management

Link Building Services

Reputation Management Services

Content Marketing Services

Contact Information:

Website : https://www.rankingbyseo.com/contact-us/

: Phone no : +919953532683

: Email: sales@rankingbyseo.com

2. LocalVista

It is one of the best local SEO agencies for Google Maps ranking. Local Vistais is known for its exceptional strategies for elevating a brand’s visibility in local searches. This agency is backed by its local SEO experts, who are well aware of every tactic that can increase the visibility, traffic, and customer leads from a specific location. Their team is dedicated to helping small businesses increase their online growth and attract more local customers through optimising their GBP profile.

The local SEO team of Local Vista delivers customised GBP optimisation services to boost local businesses to boost visibility. It allows them to convert this visibility into more conversions. Their GBP optimization process ranges from profile setup and optimization to reviews, posts, and local landing pages. Their services allow brands and businesses to appear exactly where the customer is looking for them.

Key Services:

GMB Listing Service

GMB Optimization Service

GMB Ad Management

GMB Profile Suspension Fix

GMB Mobile Number Verification Service

Contact Information:

Website: https://localvista.in/#audit-form

Phone no: 7648925589

Email: localvista.in@gmail.com

3. GMB SEO wala

It is a reliable GBP optimization agency in India. With over 5 years of experience, it has helped more than 5000 clients in optimising their Google Business Profile. GMB SEO wala has worked with several businesses, helping them to appear higher on Google search result pages. It offers tailored GBP optimization services that are developed to improve the online presence.

The GBP optimization process of this agency is what makes it one of the best local SEO agencies in India. It begins with a complete audit of their clients profile to pinpoint gaps and opportunities. The next step is to implement strategies that include keyword-rich business descriptions, category selection, service listing, high-quality images, and regular posts in order to keep the target audience hooked.

Key Services:

Reinstate Suspended Profile

Create a Google Business

Local SEO

GMB Profile Optimization

Profile Claim

Fix You Verification Process

Review Management

Contact Information:

Website : https://gmbseowala.com/contact/

: https://gmbseowala.com/contact/ Phone no : +91-9217048606

: +91-9217048606 Mail: gmbseowala@gmail.com

4. HivePulse Media

It is known for offering one of the most effective Google My Business SEO Services in India.

This is a Delhi-based full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow by optimising their Google profile. This agency has only been a part of this industry for more than 2 years, but till now, they have served over 100 clients. Google business profile optimization is a part of their Local SEO services. This agency helps businesses to rank in Google Business Packs, Google Maps, and city-specific Google results.

The local SEO team of HivePulse Media fully optimises the Google Business Profile of its clients to help them gain higher visibility on Google Maps. It builds a consistent and ethical review generation strategy that grows Google reviews count and average rating over time. It actively monitors and corrects business name, category, and contact details to make sure that the correct information is provided on the Google platform.

Key Services:

Search Engine Optimization

On-Page seo Optimization

Off-Page seo & Link Building

Technical seo Audit

Google Business Listing seo

Local seo Services

Ecommerce seo

Contact Information:

Website : https://hivepulsemedia.com/contact.html

: https://hivepulsemedia.com/contact.html Phone no : +91-8860995407

: +91-8860995407 Email: support@hivepulsemedia.com

5. Grapple

It is a Gujarat-based agency known for its exceptional Google Business Profile optimization services. Founded in the year 2011, they have served numerous businesses to solidify their presence on Google Business Pack and Google Maps. Working with them gives you access to local SEO experts for business profile optimization. This agency shows results in monthly reports with actual data. They offer an entire Google business profile setup and optimization, such as name, business category, photos, posts, and engraved offers GBP services that include weekly posts, responding to reviews within 24 every other aspect that is visible to the audience on Google.

The services that they provide are aimed at helping their clients to rank in Google Local business pack, generate local reviews, and build local citations. This is the reason why they are counted among the best local SEO agencies in India

Key Services:

Web Design

SEO

AEO

GEO

Google Ads

Meta Ads

Local SEO

WP Maintenance

Contact Information;

Website: https://www.vgraple.com/contact

Phone no: +91 98986 02576

Email: info@vgraple.com

6. PerWord Local SEO

It is one of the most reliable agencies offering the best Google Business Profile optimization services in India. They began their journey as a trusted GBP optimization partner for the past 5+ years. Overword Local SEO was formed with the aim of helping local businesses dominate their geographic market through its proven SEO strategies and optimization procedures. They have helped hundreds of agencies to rank in the top 3 on Google.

This is a result-driven agency delivering measurable results and tangible business growth for each of its clients. Their skilled team optimises and aligns all the elements of the website before launching it on Google. The GBP optimization services that they offer include complete profile setup, photo optimization, and providing correct business information. Their dedication towards delivering successful results for its clients is what ranks it among the best local SEO agencies in India.

Key Services:

Google business profile creation

Local SEO

Professional website creation

Phone number update and verification

Suspended profile recovery

AI social media video automation

WhatsApp business automation

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.perwordlocalseo.in/services/contact-us

Phone no: +91 75630 79476

Email: info@perwordlocalseo.in

Conclusion

To conclude, in today’s world, businesses need to have a credible Google Business Profile, as this is the first thing that gets noticed. Having a poorly optimised GBP leads to loss of website traffic and lower visibility. Here we have explored about 6 of the best local SEO agencies in India offering the most effective GBP optimization services. This post proves how appointing a credible agency with reliable GBP optimization services can help a brand to gain a competitive advantage.

Advertisement