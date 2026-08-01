TB Patient Found Dead on Beltarodi Road After Blood Vomiting

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 47-year-old man was found dead near Renuka Vihar Colony on Beltarodi Road under the Ajni Police Station limits on Saturday morning, creating a brief commotion in the area. Police rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had been suffering from tuberculosis (TB) for the past three years and was not undergoing regular treatment. His family has ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

Ajni Police received information on Saturday morning about a man lying unconscious near Renuka Vihar Colony on Beltarodi Road. On reaching the spot, officers identified him as Nilesh Kamble (47), a resident of Rama Nagar, Panchsheel.

Gold Rate July 30 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,18,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to family members, Nilesh had been battling tuberculosis for the last three years. They informed police that he had not been taking regular medical treatment and often stayed away from home.

On Saturday morning, he reportedly suffered severe blood vomiting, following which he died. Police completed the spot panchnama and other legal formalities.

Advertisement

Officials said the family has not raised any suspicion or complaint regarding the death. After completing the necessary procedures, the body was handed over to the family.

Advertisement

NagpurCrime : नागपुर में काली बाइक गैंग का आतंक; एक दिन में... Amravati: दर्यापुर के ज्वेलर्स में हथियारबंद डकैती #Amravati #jewellery #Robbery #Crime #Robbery Nagpur: Cotton Market की सद्गुरु सेल्स में भीषण आग #Nagpur #NagpurNews #FireAccident... Nagpur: हिस्ट्रीशीटर पुलिस कस्टडी से फरार #Nagpur #NagpurNews #HistorySheeter #PoliceCustody #Crime रोकड़े ज्वैलर्स ने पेश किया अपना नया ब्रांड लोगो #nagpur #nagpurnews #RokdeJewellers... Nagpur: बेलतरोडी रोड पर व्यक्ति का शव मिला #Nagpur #NagpurNews #PoliceInvestigation #CityNews

×