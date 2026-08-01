Published On : Sat, Aug 1st, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

TB Patient Found Dead on Beltarodi Road After Blood Vomiting

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Nagpur: A 47-year-old man was found dead near Renuka Vihar Colony on Beltarodi Road under the Ajni Police Station limits on Saturday morning, creating a brief commotion in the area. Police rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had been suffering from tuberculosis (TB) for the past three years and was not undergoing regular treatment. His family has ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

Ajni Police received information on Saturday morning about a man lying unconscious near Renuka Vihar Colony on Beltarodi Road. On reaching the spot, officers identified him as Nilesh Kamble (47), a resident of Rama Nagar, Panchsheel.

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According to family members, Nilesh had been battling tuberculosis for the last three years. They informed police that he had not been taking regular medical treatment and often stayed away from home.

On Saturday morning, he reportedly suffered severe blood vomiting, following which he died. Police completed the spot panchnama and other legal formalities.

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Officials said the family has not raised any suspicion or complaint regarding the death. After completing the necessary procedures, the body was handed over to the family.

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