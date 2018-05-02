Shweta Shelgaonkar , is a Milestone of Nagpurs Cultural World– Dr. S. S. Uttarwar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Shweta Shelgaonkar , Renowned anchor and Corporate Trainer from Nagpur.on topic“Actual Vs Virtual Stage Shows , Benefits and Threats “Live on Zoom platform. Shweta Shelgaonkar renowned anchor and recipient of many awards. Majority of people from cultural field, Event organizers around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in musical world of Nagpur,introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of stage shows with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Shweta Shelgaonkar is in this field since so many years. She has anchored the shows of VVIPs and VIPs . In addition to it she has done anchoring for many celebrity figures of film and music industry. She has worked as Sub Divn Engineer with BSNL for twenty years of her career. During her delivery she explain journey of shows from actual to virtual. Specifically she explain benefits and limitations of each mode. Because of Covid 19 threats , its safe to go for virtual shows. Number of musical gps are performing virtual shows by establishing their studios. They are providing platform to upcoming singers and artists to achieve excellence in their field. At the same time musical gps should not compromise with quality of shows.

She is recipient of Bal Vidushi Award, Vishista Sanchar Seva Padak, Amin Sayani Puraskar, Samaj Gaurav award and many more. During her interaction with host Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , she share her struggle to achieve today’s position in cultural world. She has received cooperation and help from majority of stalwart figures from society.

She shares valuable thoughts on todyas scenario of stage shows. While explaining about worship and Blessing , She explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field.

Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in this field. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the events which takes place in city. There are lot many event organizers and singers in city who organize various events which took place in city. He urge organizers for not to compromise with quality of shows. Ultimately it harms the good will of nagpurs cultural world. . He motivate all for quality programs. A renowned Anchor from Mumbai DJ Rajesh Anant was also online during webinar. He share his experiences about actual and virtual shows and states that both shows are having its own significance and importance.

Later on Question and answer session Shweta Shelgaonkar gave answers to the questions asked by audience. ,. Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Sanjay Gawai , Ajay Belsare, Vijay Puranik, Dr. Pradeep Jadhav, Namrta Tambe , Shivkumar awaze Sadhana ans Sanjay Upganlawar, Sonali and Rajesh Nalamwar and many more participants Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.