Beggar succumbs to COVID-19 in Nagpur’s CA road area, toll at 10

Nagpur: Following the sharp jump in cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) in city on Friday, Nagpur on Saturday morning registered it’s 10th Covid-19 death.

A homeless man on CA road succumbed to virus borne disease, after testing positive for the disease, earlier this week. With this latest development, the death toll of Nagpur rose to 10, while cases breached the 500 mark.

With fresh spike in cases, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has already added four new corona containment zones. These are Mehboob Nagar-Sangarshnagar, Naik Talao-Bairagipura- Bangladesh slums, Itwari Tanga Stand, and Bhagwan Nagar.

Fortunately, over 350 patients have successfully treated with the disease.