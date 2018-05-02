No summer exams in Maha varsities, states Edu Min

Nagpur: With the situation emanating from the widespread coronavirus worsening over the time, the educational scenario in Maharashtra has been reeling under the cloud of uncertainty.

Clearing the apprehensions being raised over the pending summer examinations in all the universities of Maharashtra, the state education Minister Uday Samant has said that it is not possible to hold summer exams across universities this year.

Citing the multiplying cases of covid-19 even during the ongoing lockdown phase, he told to a section of media that taking examination in such a set of situation is certainly not possible while adding that the new rules to promote final year for semester students will be declared within a week.

More details awaited.