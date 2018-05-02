Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt considers opening up hotels, beaches

    In a bid to overcome economic stress due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre is working on a slew of suggestions given by some states that have demanded further graded opening up of the tourism and hospitality sector.

    The economies of states and union territories such as Puducherry, Kerala, Goa, etc and some North-eastern states are heavily dependent on tourism and hospitality, which is yet to get relaxation from lockdown restrictions.

    For Lockdown 5.0, the Centre is exploring ways to fulfill the demand of opening hotels, restaurants, beaches, etc.

    It is expected that the Union Government may come up with more relaxations which will kick start economic activities in the states.

    “Those states which rely on tourism and hospitality are still struggling and these States have demanded to ease out rules for such sectors. It is expected that lockdown 5.0 may get a breather for tourism and hospitality industry,” a senior government official claimed.

    “States have suggested ways to open hotel, restaurants, tourism, etc by limiting number of visitors and also maintaining mandatory social distancing. States have said that they can allow dine-in facilities with a limited number of sitting capacity, temperature check of visitors and Aarogya Setu App must for all visitors.

    “States have requested Centre that through this, they can augment revenue collections required to run the state,” the official added.

    In lockdown 5.0, the government is focusing and planning a road map to further ease out norms which will give the required economic push.

    However, a detailed discussion is on and the Centre is yet to take a final decision.

    Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone.

    Sawant feels that the lockdown may be extended for 15 more days.

    However, the Goa Government has demanded that there should be some relaxations — restaurants should be allowed to function with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity.

    Many people also want gyms to resume, he added.In another development, Bengaluru’s hotels are likely to open in June if the State government issues guidelines for the resumption of their services.

    Happening Nagpur
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Maharashtra News
    बंधपत्रित डॉक्टर्सच्या मानधनात मोठी वाढ- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
    बंधपत्रित डॉक्टर्सच्या मानधनात मोठी वाढ- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
    31 मे रोजी दीपोत्सव करून घरोघरी साजरी करावी पुण्यश्लोक अहिल्यादेवी होळकर जयंती – खासदार पद्मश्री डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    31 मे रोजी दीपोत्सव करून घरोघरी साजरी करावी पुण्यश्लोक अहिल्यादेवी होळकर जयंती – खासदार पद्मश्री डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    Hindi News
    हिंदी पत्रकारिता दिवस: आज ही के दिन प्रकाशित हुआ था पहला हिन्दी समाचार पत्र
    हिंदी पत्रकारिता दिवस: आज ही के दिन प्रकाशित हुआ था पहला हिन्दी समाचार पत्र
    महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटों में 114 पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक 26 की मौत
    महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटों में 114 पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक 26 की मौत
    Trending News
    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507
    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Featured News
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Trending In Nagpur
    हिंदी पत्रकारिता दिवस: आज ही के दिन प्रकाशित हुआ था पहला हिन्दी समाचार पत्र
    हिंदी पत्रकारिता दिवस: आज ही के दिन प्रकाशित हुआ था पहला हिन्दी समाचार पत्र
    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507
    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507
    Beggar succumbs to COVID-19 in Nagpur’s CA road area, toll at 10
    Beggar succumbs to COVID-19 in Nagpur’s CA road area, toll at 10
    No summer exams in Maha varsities, states Edu Min
    No summer exams in Maha varsities, states Edu Min
    “Music and Me “Has organized A Musical Concert with Shubasis Biswas Live on fb
    “Music and Me “Has organized A Musical Concert with Shubasis Biswas Live on fb
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    CoinSwitch is the best Crypto Trading Platform in India: Read to know more
    CoinSwitch is the best Crypto Trading Platform in India: Read to know more
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकल्याला वाºयावर सोडून महिला फरार
    दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकल्याला वाºयावर सोडून महिला फरार
    “Anadi Mi Anant Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute To Swatantravir Sawarkar
    “Anadi Mi Anant Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute To Swatantravir Sawarkar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145