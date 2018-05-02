Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Mar 30th, 2020
    National News

    Be prepared for nCoV economic impact: Pawar

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said everyone needs to be ready for the impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy as business activities are suspended.

    Taking to Facebook for a live interaction with people of the state, the former Union minister asked people to stop unnecessary expenditures and stay at home to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection.

    “We should be ready to brace the impact of looming economic crisis over the country as all types of business activities are suspended. People need to do away with their unnecessary spending habit for the next coming weeks as the country’s economic situation looks grim, he said. “I also appeal to people to stay at home and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Otherwise, police will have to use force to keep them indoors,” he said.

