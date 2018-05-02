Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 30th, 2020

    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt

    The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight.

    The Press Information Bureau of the ministry of information and broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

    “There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” it said.

    The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.

    Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.

