    Published On : Tue, Apr 21st, 2020
    Be a Sports Pro at home with DafaNews


    DafaNews is a one-stop online news portal which provides news, views, features, interviews and analysis to every sports fans around the world. Amid sports fever, the portal caters to the demands of all sports enthusiasts by reporting promptlyon the latest in sports.

    DafaNews is focused on providing breaking news on Indian sports, along with the live scores of all ongoing matches across the globe.

    Avid sports followers can keep themselves updated with the recent sports news in India. DafaNews and their dedicated writers focus on bringing the latest happenings on multiple sports to hardcore sports fans.

    The platform covers Cricket, Football, Tennis, Golf, Horse Racing, Field Hockey, Badminton, Boxing and Wrestling. Ergo, you don’t need to go anywhere else if you want to read and know about the current happenings in the sporting world.

    For a faster delivery of real time sports updates, DafaNews is pleased to announce that it has an official mobile application which is easy to navigate through, and accessible on any smartphone. The mobile app will help you stay updated with the latest news on a wide array of sports.

    Furthermore, sports fans can keep themselves occupied with the DafaNews app anytime, anywhere. The application is available for both Apple and Android users.

    You may follow the links below to download the Dafanews App on your mobile device:

    Dafanews app on Apple

    Dafanews app on Android

    In the absence of real life matches,sportsfans can still engage themselves in digital sports action with Dafabet. Apart from live sports, Dafabet also caters virtual sports simulations.

    Cricket fans who have anticipated the start of the recently postponed IPL can still have a piece of action through Dafabet’s simulated Indian Premier League. Here you can find state of the art reality league simulations that bring life-like cricket match experiences to users.

    These technological features allow sports aficionados from all walks of life to follow their favorite sports right at their fingertips. As the world toil for modernization, Dafanews, with its parent company Dafabet, strive to innovate sports entertainment as they bring the action right in front of every sports aficionado.

