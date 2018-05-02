Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur reports 8 new Coronavirus cases; 232 COVID-19 deaths in Maha

    Nagpur: 8 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur district today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 88: District Information Office, Nagpur. Today among 8 positive , 7 in IGMC, 4 Ravi Bhawan, 3 Vanamati, all of them were in quatrain. In this a 60 year old lady of Satranjipura has also tested positive in GMCH.

    12 has been discharged with one death so far in the city.

    232 COVID-19 deaths in Maha, highest in India

    The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,759 while 3,251 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals. A total of 31 deaths were reported since Monday evening — 11 fatalities were reported from Rajasthan, nine from Maharashtra, four from Gujarat, two each from Delhi, Telengana and Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pradesh.

    Maharashtra tops the death toll with 232 fatalities
    Madhya Pradesh at 74
    Gujarat at 71
    Delhi at 47
    Rajasthan at 25
    Telengana at 23
    Andhra Pradesh at 20.
    Uttar Pradesh 18
    Tamil Nadu 17.
    Punjab and Karnataka 16 deaths each.
    West Bengal 12 deaths.
    Jammu and Kashmir 5 deaths
    Kerala and Haryana three deaths each.
    Jharkhand and Bihar two deaths each
    Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each.

