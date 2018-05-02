Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 13th, 2020
    Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    BCCI suspends IPL till April 15 due to COVID-19 pandemic

    The under-pressure Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, suspended the start of this year’s Indian Premier League from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

    “The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

    This came hours after Delhi government said it will not allow any sporting activity in the national capital due to the health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

    India has more than 70 positive coronavirus cases so far and recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday in Karnataka.

    “The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” the Board stated.

    The Board said it will work closely with the central government to tackle the situation.

    The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic which has put IPL’s scheduling in doubt.

    The Sports Ministry has also asked all National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the BCCI to follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines. As per the guidelines issued, it has been asked to avoid large public gatherings.

    World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’ and expressed deep concern.

    The IPL is set to be a closed-door affair owing to the global crisis, which has caused close to 5,000 deaths.

    Happening Nagpur
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    नागपुरात कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णाच्या पत्नी व निकटवर्तीयाचाही रिपोर्ट पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णाच्या पत्नी व निकटवर्तीयाचाही रिपोर्ट पॉझिटिव्ह
    Hindi News
    फारूक अब्दुल्ला की नजरबंदी खत्म करने का आदेश, 7 महीने बाद आएंगे बाहर
    फारूक अब्दुल्ला की नजरबंदी खत्म करने का आदेश, 7 महीने बाद आएंगे बाहर
    शहर की यातायात व पार्किंग व्यवस्था में सुधार हो
    शहर की यातायात व पार्किंग व्यवस्था में सुधार हो
    Trending News
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Featured News
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    कोरोना व्हायरसचा प्रकोप टाळण्याकरिता महा मेट्रोतर्फे विविध उपाय योजना
    Pvt schools selling books, uniforms on EMIs in Nagpur
    Pvt schools selling books, uniforms on EMIs in Nagpur
    Aangan Gajali Restaurant faces anti-encroachment drive at Hingna T-point
    Aangan Gajali Restaurant faces anti-encroachment drive at Hingna T-point
    MSEB chief engineer commits suicide by jumping in front of train
    MSEB chief engineer commits suicide by jumping in front of train
    नागपुरात कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णाच्या पत्नी व निकटवर्तीयाचाही रिपोर्ट पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णाच्या पत्नी व निकटवर्तीयाचाही रिपोर्ट पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात  महावितरणचे मुख्य अभियंता दिलीप गुगल यांची आत्महत्या
    नागपुरात  महावितरणचे मुख्य अभियंता दिलीप गुगल यांची आत्महत्या
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected
    शहर की यातायात व पार्किंग व्यवस्था में सुधार हो
    शहर की यातायात व पार्किंग व्यवस्था में सुधार हो
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Patient suspected of coronavirus virus infection stable
    18 kg ganja seized from truck on Bhandara road
    18 kg ganja seized from truck on Bhandara road
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145