Nagpur Coronavirus patient’s spouse, relative too found infected

Nagpur: Out of several samples of people, who had come in contact with a Corona Virus infected patients in the city, victim’s wife and one other family member tested positive novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) conformed hospital sources to Nagpur Today on Friday. The numbers of Covid-19 patients have been jumped to 3, by Friday afternoon.

The samples of 13 people, who shared contact with the 45-year-old man who had returned from United States of America earlier this month, were sent for tests on Thursday.

While the man, IT professional has been monitored at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) commonly known as Mayo Hospital under stable condition, he’s wife and a 50-year-old family member has been rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).