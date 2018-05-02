BCCI chief Ganguly in Mumbai for tax exemption

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has reached Mumbai as the Indian board gears up for an all-important meeting to discuss the issue of tax exemption for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup that is set to be hosted by India in October-November. The BCCI is needed to give a tax guarantee to the international body by Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the former India skipper is in Mumbai to discuss issues related to hosting the showpiece event.

“Sourav is in Mumbai as BCCI needs to discuss important matters around hosting the World Cup. The matter of tax exemption needs to be cleared to the ICC by tomorrow while the issue of hosting the tournament needs to be decided on by June 28. So, a couple of important decisions are set to be taken in the next few days,” the source explained.

While the BCCI has already been discussing hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), in a recent turn of events, Sri Lanka has entered the race as the darkhorse to help India host the showpiece event.