Sensex drops over 185 points in early trade

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 185 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance. The 30-share BSE index was trading 188.89 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 52,285.87 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 80.65 points or 0.51 per cent to 15,718.70. Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1.65 per cent, followed by NTPC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s and HDFC twins. On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance, TCS, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were the gainers.