Bawankule warns of stir over OBC reservation issue



Nagpur: Senior BJP leader and former Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government for miserably failing in defending reservations granted by then BJP Government to Marathas and OBCs.

Referring to Supreme Court verdict that quashed OBC reservations in the elections clarifying that 50% quota limit can’t be breached, the former minister warned the government of intense agitation if it failed to file a review petition in the apex court and ensured a stay on the verdict in the coming days. “Unless the State Government submits OBC data, there will be no reservation for OBCs. This will create trouble for OBCs as they would face difficulties in contesting elections. The blame squarely lies with the MVA Government as it neglected the issue of OBC reservation. BJP will launch an intense agitation soon over the issue. OBCs could also stage state-wide agitation in the coming days,” warned Bawankule while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The Aghadi Government totally ignored both important issues. It failed to strongly put up the case before the apex court that led to this decision. Their neglect proved costly for the entire community in the state and led to big injustice on them. Warning the State Government of severe resentment among the OBC community, Bawankule said they would protest on roads if steps were not taken to restore their reservation.

He said that any attempt by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress Government to dilute the existing OBC quota will be countered by street agitation. The state government should bring an ordinance stating OBC quota will remain intact. It will neither be tampered nor touched to accommodate any other community,” he added.