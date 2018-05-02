Alleged police informer killed in Beltarodi, 3 arrested

Nagpur: A day after he was brutally assaulted by some miscreants over issue of buying them liquor, a 19-year-old alleged police informer succumbed to injuries here on Friday.

The deceased Raj Kavre, a resident of Parsodi village under Beltarodi Police was attacked on Thursday night. Cops have booked four accused including three brothers in this connection. The names of the accused were given as Ajay Borge, Amit Borge, Sachin Borge and Rajat Bagde. Borge brothers have been arrested in this connection while manhunt for Bagde is still on.

According to police sources, Raj along with his friends Ramswapnadeep alias Lala Ramvilochan Patel and Golu Patel was crossing the Parsodi village. During the same, the accused Borge brother along with Bagde intercepted them. They picked up quarrel with Raj by accusing him as police informer. The accused reportedly asked Raj to buy them liquor. However, when Raj refused; the accused reportedly attacked Raj with sharp-edged weapons. When his friends tried to defend Raj, the accused also launched attack on them before storming off the spot.

With severe injuries, Raj was rushed to hospital under critical condition. An offence under Sections 307,34 of the IPC was registered against the accused. However, Raj succumbed to injuries on Friday, following which cops have registered an offence of murder against all the accused.