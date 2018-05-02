Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021

    Alleged police informer killed in Beltarodi, 3 arrested

    Nagpur: A day after he was brutally assaulted by some miscreants over issue of buying them liquor, a 19-year-old alleged police informer succumbed to injuries here on Friday.

    The deceased Raj Kavre, a resident of Parsodi village under Beltarodi Police was attacked on Thursday night. Cops have booked four accused including three brothers in this connection. The names of the accused were given as Ajay Borge, Amit Borge, Sachin Borge and Rajat Bagde. Borge brothers have been arrested in this connection while manhunt for Bagde is still on.

    According to police sources, Raj along with his friends Ramswapnadeep alias Lala Ramvilochan Patel and Golu Patel was crossing the Parsodi village. During the same, the accused Borge brother along with Bagde intercepted them. They picked up quarrel with Raj by accusing him as police informer. The accused reportedly asked Raj to buy them liquor. However, when Raj refused; the accused reportedly attacked Raj with sharp-edged weapons. When his friends tried to defend Raj, the accused also launched attack on them before storming off the spot.

    With severe injuries, Raj was rushed to hospital under critical condition. An offence under Sections 307,34 of the IPC was registered against the accused. However, Raj succumbed to injuries on Friday, following which cops have registered an offence of murder against all the accused.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Bawankule warns of stir over OBC reservation issue
    Bawankule warns of stir over OBC reservation issue
    Alleged police informer killed in Beltarodi, 3 arrested
    Alleged police informer killed in Beltarodi, 3 arrested
    RTI shocker: Over 15,000 ineligible farmers usurp Rs 11.32 cr under PM Kisan
    RTI shocker: Over 15,000 ineligible farmers usurp Rs 11.32 cr under PM Kisan
    NMC pasting stickers at homes of Covid positive patients to curb spread
    NMC pasting stickers at homes of Covid positive patients to curb spread
    Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur
    Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur Police use drone surveillance to monitor, study lockdown enforcement
    Video: Nagpur Police use drone surveillance to monitor, study lockdown enforcement
    ओबीसी आरक्षणासाठी भाजप मैदानात; बावनकुळेंचा आंदोलनाचा इशारा
    ओबीसी आरक्षणासाठी भाजप मैदानात; बावनकुळेंचा आंदोलनाचा इशारा
    रेलवे कर्मचारियों को मैन्युअली नही, अब एंड्राइड पर मिलेगी ई-पास,
    रेलवे कर्मचारियों को मैन्युअली नही, अब एंड्राइड पर मिलेगी ई-पास,
    Tal Tandav Was Instrumental Worship of Lord Shiva, Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Tal Tandav Was Instrumental Worship of Lord Shiva, Dr. S S Uttarwar
    कोरोना विस्फोट : नागपुर जिले में 24 घंटो में 3796 मरीज पाए गए पॉजिटिव
    कोरोना विस्फोट : नागपुर जिले में 24 घंटो में 3796 मरीज पाए गए पॉजिटिव
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145