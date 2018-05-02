Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021

    Fresh Covid-19 wave grips 236 cops in Nagpur in single day

    Nagpur: The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic seems to be getting a fresh grip over police personnel in Nagpur as 236 cops tested positive for the infection in a single day on Thursday, when the city entered the fourth day of stricter restrictions imposed from March 15. Out of them, 12 have been admitted to hospitals.

    With more police personnel set to undergo tests in the coming days, the number may escalate further as was feared in the post-election scenario.

    During the peak of the pandemic last year, around 1,670 cops had tested positive while 17 had died in the city while trying to enforce lockdown and perform related duties. City police have already administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 6,213 and second dose to another 480. But, seven personnel have tested positive even after taking the dose.

    The rising Covid cases among cops is a matter of concern as the success of Covid restrictions mostly depends on the efforts taken by forces. Apart from the enforcements, city police are also facing stiff challenges to keep the crime rate down and have undertaken special tasks of detecting past murders like the Eknath Nimgade case of 2016 which had taken place several years ago.

    Police personnel with co-morbidities are being advised of office or police station duties. They are being asked to avoid getting exposed to the infection during bandobast and such duties, a top police official said. Five medical teams have been formed for conducting tests at the police stations and other places.

