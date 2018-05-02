Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Oct 8th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Jharkhand allows 50 people at a time at places of worship

    Jharkhand/ Nagpur: The Jharkhand government has said a maximum of 50 people can enter a place of worship at a time and devotees must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

    The state government allowed religious institutions to reopen after more than six months on Thursday.

    Places of worship in areas other than containment zones can reopen and heads of these religious institutions must ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh on Wednesday night said.

    “Not more than 50 people will gather at a time at any place of worship and a distance of six feet between each devotee must be maintained,” the notification said.

    No fair or religious procession will be organised and only those devotees with masks will be allowed to enter the places of worship, it said.

    The priests or clerics will have to wear masks and devotees should not hug each other or touch the idols, sacred texts or bells, the notification said.

    People will have to bring mats from their homes and they cannot sit together to sing or speak. Priests cannot give ‘prasad’ to devotees or sprinkle water on them, it said.

    Sanitiser will be kept at the entrance of the religious institutions and no person with coronavirus symptoms will be allowed to enter, the notification said.

    Cafeterias and shops near the places of worship will also have to follow the COVID-19 protocol, it said.

    Sanitisation of the floors of the religious institutions will have to be undertaken several times a day, the notification said.

    Strict action will be taken against those violating the COVID-19 protocol, it added.





    Trending In Nagpur
    Bawankule, Vyas, Dr Mahatme, others booked by Sadar police
    Bawankule, Vyas, Dr Mahatme, others booked by Sadar police
    Gang involved in stealing fuel from parked trucks arrested
    Gang involved in stealing fuel from parked trucks arrested
    NMC bags Star Municipal Leadership Award for innovation in saving power
    NMC bags Star Municipal Leadership Award for innovation in saving power
    Cops crack Rs 19.90 lakh ATM heist, nab four members of gang
    Cops crack Rs 19.90 lakh ATM heist, nab four members of gang
    Ayurvedic resident doctors in Nagpur begin strike
    Ayurvedic resident doctors in Nagpur begin strike
    Bhonsala era structures in Mahal go down in history
    Bhonsala era structures in Mahal go down in history
    Heavy showers bring mercury down
    Heavy showers bring mercury down
    ATM मशीन कापून पैसे चोरी करणारी अंतरराज्यीय टोळीला स्थानिक गुन्हे शाखा ने केले जेरबंद
    ATM मशीन कापून पैसे चोरी करणारी अंतरराज्यीय टोळीला स्थानिक गुन्हे शाखा ने केले जेरबंद
    नागपुर में डिस्चार्ज से ज्यादा मिले संक्रमित
    नागपुर में डिस्चार्ज से ज्यादा मिले संक्रमित
    976 fresh cases, 22 deaths mark a Wednesday in Nagpur
    976 fresh cases, 22 deaths mark a Wednesday in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145