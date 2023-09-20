4-yr-old girl dies of snake bite in Nagpur’s Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A four-year old girl from Gittikhadan area in Nagpur died of snake bite on Monday midnight.

Siddhanthi Sandeep Ghongle (4), a resident of Plot No 04, Sai Nagar, Dabha, was sleeping in her house. Around 1 am, a venomous snake bit her little finger. Family members rushed her to GMCH, where she breathed her last after almost one-and-a-half hours.

After receiving the medico legal certificate from the hospital, Gittikhadan Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigation is underway.

