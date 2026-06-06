Bawankule announces withdrawal of Devasthan Land Bill draft amid widespread objections

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Nagpur: Facing strong opposition from temple organisations and stakeholders across Maharashtra, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday announced that the State Government has decided to temporarily withdraw the draft legislation concerning Devasthan Inam lands and undertake an extensive consultation process before moving forward.

The decision comes after the government received a large number of objections and suggestions following the publication of the draft law on May 7. The government had invited public feedback until June 5.

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Addressing the issue, Bawankule said the draft legislation would remain on hold for now and hearings on the objections and suggestions received from stakeholders would continue until August 15.

“The draft law is being withdrawn for the time being. We have received numerous objections and suggestions, and every concern will be heard before any further decision is taken,” the minister said.

The proposed legislation was introduced with the stated objective of safeguarding Devasthan lands, removing encroachments, and ensuring legal protection for temple properties across the state. According to the government, a significant portion of such lands remains under encroachment, limiting their intended use and affecting temple institutions.

Bawankule maintained that the government’s primary intention was to secure temple properties and prevent Devasthan lands from gradually slipping out of the control of religious trusts and institutions. He also noted that several misconceptions had emerged regarding the draft law, leading to confusion among stakeholders.

“The government’s commitment is to make Devasthan lands encroachment-free and provide them with legal protection. Through the consultation process, we will address the concerns and misunderstandings surrounding the proposed law,” he said.

The draft legislation had triggered opposition from several temple bodies, including the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, which argued that certain provisions could adversely affect the ownership and management rights of temple institutions. The organisations expressed concern that the proposed framework could grant various rights to occupants, cultivators, priests, managers and others associated with Devasthan lands, potentially weakening the control of temples over their properties.

Temple groups further claimed that the legislation could impact nearly 5.5 lakh hectares of Devasthan land across Maharashtra and demanded that the draft be withdrawn and comprehensively revised after wider consultations.

The issue has sparked a broader debate on balancing the protection of temple lands with the rights of those currently occupying or cultivating them. With the government now pausing the legislative process, stakeholders are expected to present their views during the consultation hearings scheduled over the next two months.

The final shape of the legislation, officials indicated, will depend on the feedback received from religious organisations, legal experts, landholders and other affected parties.

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