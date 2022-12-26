American football is a bright sporting event that will not leave anyone indifferent. Wins and losses of teams this season for some are expected, but some will find them completely unexpected. The NFL is exceptionally bright this year, so we’ll have plenty to discuss.

Sports fans can also experience Online Cricket Bet, where you can find fantastic sports-related topics, including best cricket betting websites.

Today we’re going to talk about such standout matches as:

Advertisement

Giants-Cowboys;

Patriots vs Vikings;

Buccaneers – Browns, and others.

Bills – Lions 28:25 Bills – Lions 28:25

The Bills continue to have problems on offense (mainly the takeaway) and defense, and with that baggage, they approach three divisional games in a row. How to avoid missing the division here and how not to get Josh Allen’s elbow to the playoffs. After all, it may be worth giving up something serious for Mackefrey on the deadline.

Dan Campbell – well, how so? What kind of 3-and-1 shenanigans is this? What kind of time management is this? Why didn’t you have the guts to go for a fourth down? The team was worthy and so close to finally winning on Thanksgiving, and you screwed up the ending like that. Jared Goff still looks like a quarterback who can stay. Amon-Ra St. Brown still looks like a receiver who will be cried for by the 31 NFL teams that missed him.

Giants-Cowboys 20:28.

Genius. No, it’s congenial. Playing out the most significant attempt in the game on four downs to 10 men and almost executed it. But, unfortunately, Dan Jones screwed up the pass and screwed up this game. The Giant’s offence stood up like a tired pony in the second half and couldn’t counter anything against their opponent.

The Cowboys are making good progress. The defence is looking more cohesive every week. If the Texans can keep their progress going into the bye week and not turn into the Cowboys, they can make some noise in the blowout games.

Patriots vs. Vikings 26:33

It’s karma. It was 2017, the Patriots were playing the Steelers on the road, and in the final minutes, home team tight end Jesse James committed a composite in front of the end zone and stretched his arms over the score line; after touching the ground, he lost control and the refs recorded an incompletion. Ring any bells? The cycle has only been out for five years.

Another one-possession win. All on schedule; if the Vikings win by a more devastating score, the NFL will collapse. If by the end of this season, Rynkiewicz and the other Vikings fans don’t turn gray or go bald, this season has been for nothing. In general, it doesn’t matter if they go to the SB; all that matters is emotion and heat.

Broncos vs. Panthers 10:23

Losing to Sam Darnold. And it’s like Darnold is the quarterback of the future. It’s already hard to pick up epithets and soften the stance. Denver’s current offence looks like a failure. And it doesn’t matter if it’s Wilson’s fault or Hackett’s – it’s still the disappointment everyone involved has to pay for.

Buccaneers – Browns 17:23

18 points per game and 28th place in the NFL. With Tom Brady! Don’t you think they’re, how can I put this mildly, playing like crap!? And also, considering that Whorf’s is out for a month, the O-line Bucks will only give a little money to Tom now.

Now, this is getting interesting! The playoff prospects for the Browns are still too elusive for now, but at least getting Deshaun Watson in the starting lineup has its intrigue. But with the stability of Joe Woods’ defence, despite an excellent performance this evening, you still have to do something if you want to win the rest of the season.

Ravens – Jaguars 27:28

Were any of you surprised by the fumble on Baltimore’s crucial drive? It’s a traditional ending from the Ravens this year. Lamar is already on Twitter berating fans questioning the feasibility of his new contract when Justin Tucker decides everything in the end anyway, and the team does have some serious things to think about.

Trevor was excellent, especially on the final drive, and had his best game of the season. That’s the way it should always be. Jacksonville needs an island of stability, a team with real promise and youthful excitement.

Bears vs. Jets 10:31

Well, it’s all clear here, they took away the quarterback on a team that generated 85 percent of the offence, and as a result, the 15 that Montgomery had didn’t take out the Jets’ defence. Trevor Simian is useless in a backup role, so the manager will have to find a comparable quarterback this offseason, as it works for the Ravens, for example.

Mike White has been excellent. He may not have had the best defence in the league playing against him, but he did what he had to do. They kept the ball and scored points regularly. The reason will do the rest there. By the way, maybe the Patriots should look closer at Zach.

Bengals – Titans 20-16 Bengals – Titans 20-16

Tee Higgins has been dragging the team’s pass offence for the second week. And no, it’s not that it’s terrible; it’s just that time after time, this guy makes brutal moves in the most crucial moments. Now that would be great if Burrow didn’t stop throwing to him with the return of Chase, but those are all dreams.

Well, there you go, the team’s best player stalled, and with him, the whole team. King didn’t even come close to the 100-yard figure, but the team could at least fight for the win in the final seconds. If only some knuckleheads had read the rules or at least hadn’t cheated at special teams practice, there would have been a chance, but it was just another narrow defeat. True, in this division, the Titans don’t have to worry.

Falcons vs. Commodores 13:19

What terrible intrigue in this division. When it seems like the most vital player has been decided, he loses, and the merry-go-round spins again with renewed vigor. This week, Atlanta lost a game they could have won, but even that loss didn’t change their chances of winning the division or the AL.

On the other hand, Washington is in a very different atmosphere; they are puffing, trying, winning, snatching wins, changing quarterbacks, and running backs, trying to play risky and making interceptions on the opponent’s last drive, finishing the game. However, they still end up 4th in the division, though at this point, they are going out there quite deservedly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement