    Published On : Fri, Jun 26th, 2020

    Barber shops in M’rashtra to reopen from June 28

    Hair saloons in Maharashtra will be allowed to reopen from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a state minister said on Thursday.

    State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that during the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to allow the saloons to reopen with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) about hygiene and cleanliness.

    “The hair saloons will reopen. However, the use of sanitisers and face-masks will be mandatory for the hairdresser and the customer. Similarly, the cloth or towel used for one customer shall not be used for others,” he said.

    The saloon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package, the minister said in his video message.

    As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the lockdown, Wadettiwar added.

    The minister said that he raised the issue in the cabinet meeting and the chief minister agreed that the saloons could reopen from June 28 with conditions about the SOPs.

