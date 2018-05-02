Make optimum use of technology & resources to maximise results.

Chamber of Small Industry Associations(COSIA)

organized a Vidarbha level Webinar on Re-strategising & Rebooting MSMEs to counter the challenges arising out of Pandemic Covid 19 & kick start it’s operations.The expert panelists who shared their views included Mr Shrikant Dube,Plant Head,Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd,Nagpur,Mr Viren Thakkar,logistic expert,Mr Gaurav Agarwala,Secretary, CREDAI,Metro & CA Kirit Kalyani,Chairman,ICAI,Nagpur Branch.Renowned Chartered Accountant & Vice Chairman,COSIA, CA Julfesh Shah acted as a moderator of the webinar.In his opening remarks Chaiman Vidarbha Chapter COSIA, Shri Mayank Shukla stated that , COSIA has always been in forefront to take up the knowledge sharing Seminars/ Webinars.In today’s scenario Post COVID-19 period is full of mists and this is an attempt to look beyond that, by getting the views of expertise from different fields.

He further announced that the views expressed by these experts will be extracted by way of advisory which will be prepared by Vice Chairman CA Julfesh Shah.This is an attempt to help our MSME brothers to Restretagise and Reboot their Industrial activity post COVID-19 period.From manufacturing sector Mr Shrikant Dube ,Plant Head put forth his views by saying that optimization of utilisation of technology & resources is the need of the hour for kick starting again the production facilities post COVID 19.Different thought processes & innovations are getting evolved to understand the ascertainities & identifying the problems to find a suitable solution. It’s time for the manufacturing sector to put your resources to the best of its utilization to maximise the results.Atma Nirbhar Bharat is a brilliant concept & if it gets properly implemented it can make a difference on the Indian economy.

Shri Viren Thakkar , MD of Logistics Park India Ltd & an expert of logistic industry shared that the industry is going through the tough times & is passing through a lean phase because of the break in supply chain mechanism.Also logistic & warehousing sector is facing several challenges in the form of managing inventories,shortage of resources,absence of drivers,

transportation restrictions,labour problems etc.But he said that that it is short term & very soon it can overcome the challenges by proper planning & strategy.

Mr Gaurav Agarwala a leading real estate entrepreneur while expressing his views in the webinar on the real estate sector said that one of the worst hit industry in this corona phase.The real estate projects have come to a standstill since last 3 months mainly because of the non availability of raw materials, labourers moving to their native place,paucity of funds,pending clearances etc.But he was confident that after July the sector will bounce back with good demand specially for low cost housing projects.Importance of a good Home is realised to stay safe and therefore govt should support real estate developers to make affordable houses for everyone & he felt that housing loan rates should further be reduced for regeneration of demand & PMAY subsidy should be increased to boost up the sector.In Real Estate business there is a huge difference in marketing rates,when we compare tier 2&3 cities with metros. So there is a very limited scope of negotiations in tier 2&3 cities.As far as material procurement is concerned they are already ATMANIRBHAR.,Agarwala said.

CA Kirit Kalyani , Chairman of Nagpur Branch of ICAI shared his insights on the vital role of the professionals to guide their clients in proper financial planning & wise decision making.He said that role of each citizen is important to collectively overcome the financial challenges in view of COVID-19.He further said that MSMEs are the pillars of the economy & on case to case basis proper assessment should be done by the lending institutions with due diligence & taking help of the professionals.Compliances need to be fulfilled & data bank needs to be properly prepared & utilized.

CA Julfesh Shah ,Moderator of the Webinar put forward the various facets & benefits of the MSME sector & positive impact of change in definition of MSME after a long span of 14 years bridging the gap between the manufacturing & service sector with a broader perspective & also coordinated the question answer session in an effective manner which had a series of questions on various issues like effectiveness of stimulus package for MSMEs ,interest subvention ,labour reforms , minimising dependency on China ,SIDBI Schemes,delay in MSMEs payment

While summing up the proceedings of the Webinar, Chairman, *Mayank Shukla,

appreciated the views expressed by the learned panelists on the various questions posed by moderator CA Julfesh Shah.

The encouraging response to this webinar on burning issues is really praiseworthy and need applause for the participants too, along with our knowledge enriched panelists, Shri Shukla, concluded.Shri Pranav Ambaselkar Core Committee Member,COSIA coordinated the proceedings & proposed vote of thanks.